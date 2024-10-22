Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $514.51 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $514.51 million and $33.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.72 or 0.03896378 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00040940 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007098 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07644031 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $27,119,965.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.