Omni Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $135.20 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $135.20 million and $23.88 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00013681 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni Network has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00253378 BTC.

About Omni Network

Omni Network launched on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,683,949 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 9,153,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 9.47746506 USD and is up 4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $28,831,112.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

