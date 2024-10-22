Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ONCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of ONCT opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.10% and a negative net margin of 1,948.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

