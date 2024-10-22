ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $92.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.4 %

ONEOK stock opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.84. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $98.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,459.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 204,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 196,203 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

