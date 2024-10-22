PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $109.61, but opened at $106.22. PACCAR shares last traded at $103.43, with a volume of 730,219 shares trading hands.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average is $103.53.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,415,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,572,000 after buying an additional 171,317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,329,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,681,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,403,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,576,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,218,000 after buying an additional 504,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

