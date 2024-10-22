Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $965-975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $989.65 million. Pentair also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.270-4.270 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

Get Pentair alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.03. 578,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,018. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.