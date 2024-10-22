PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT remained flat at $4.03 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

