Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for about 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,594,000 after acquiring an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,728,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

Get Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $119.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average is $117.56. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.