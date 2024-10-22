Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $74.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

