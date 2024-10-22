Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $194.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

