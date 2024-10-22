Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,705 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.8% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

