RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.85. 11,354,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

