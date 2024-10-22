RFP Financial Group LLC Has $3.31 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 76.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.1% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $3,096,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.5% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $92.19. The stock had a trading volume of 465,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,218. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,688.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

