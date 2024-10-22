Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $2,672.50 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,419.56 or 0.99944671 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007709 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006402 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00066701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

