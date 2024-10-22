Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 99.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CTNM opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Contineum Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTNM. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,853,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,589,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.