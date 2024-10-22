Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $1,165,000.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,525.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Roivant Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
