Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Sells $1,165,000.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,525.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Roivant Sciences stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,506,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Roivant Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3,413.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,274,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $12,962,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 63.1% in the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,767,000 after buying an additional 1,199,406 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.