RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) VP Tracy D. Crandall Sells 3,718 Shares

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) VP Tracy D. Crandall sold 3,718 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $497,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,297.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RPM International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.68. The stock had a trading volume of 379,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,789. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 273.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in RPM International by 588.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in RPM International by 369.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

