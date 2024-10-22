Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $1,213,044.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,213,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,229,213.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $1,141,350.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Parker Harris sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.78, for a total transaction of $249,422.76.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $288.24. 3,099,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,897. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

