Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.44 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $16.81 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.10 or 0.03892277 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00040724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,930,429,191 coins and its circulating supply is 1,909,848,568 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.