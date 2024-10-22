Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Seagate Technology updated its Q2 guidance to $1.65-2.05 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.650-2.050 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,781. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $115.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,284 shares of company stock worth $23,800,887. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

