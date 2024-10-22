Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SIGI opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.