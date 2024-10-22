Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of SIGI opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group Company Profile
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Buffett Trims BAC Holdings:What It Means for the Stock’s Future
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Bank of America Sees Gold as the Last Safe Haven: Top 3 Picks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.