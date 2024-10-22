Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (SEQI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.72 on November 22nd

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:SEQI opened at GBX 78.98 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -7,950.00. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure has a 1-year low of GBX 72.80 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.30 ($1.15).

Insider Transactions at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure news, insider James Stewart acquired 25,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £19,941.97 ($25,891.94). Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

