Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,183 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 257.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,802.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $998.03. The stock had a trading volume of 154,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,471. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $1,032.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $918.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $839.13.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $995.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

