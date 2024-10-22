Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $56.81 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,880 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $56,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $102,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 217,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,457. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

