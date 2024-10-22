Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,987,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,945. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $68.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

