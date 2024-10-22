Signaturefd LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,557,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Exchange Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.66.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.1 %

CRM stock traded down $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $288.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $279.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,353,653.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,353,653.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total transaction of $245,767.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $20,292,760. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

