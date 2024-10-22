Signaturefd LLC Sells 248 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.70. 2,032,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,837,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $144.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

