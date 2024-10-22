SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $702.10 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $702.10 million and $48,858.06 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007739 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,956.44 or 0.99998185 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013081 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006473 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00067225 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.59745678 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $65,747.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

