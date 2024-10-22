Solayer SOL (SSOL) Price Tops $170.98 on Major Exchanges

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solayer SOL has a market capitalization of $114.40 million and $2.48 million worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solayer SOL token can now be bought for approximately $170.98 or 0.00254048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solayer SOL

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 1,051,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 1,049,403.83053862. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 174.94450409 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,105,273.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solayer SOL directly using U.S. dollars.

