Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $112.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.09. The company has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after purchasing an additional 544,312 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,300.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after buying an additional 411,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

