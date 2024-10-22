SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO) Shares Purchased by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the quarter. SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF makes up about 6.7% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc. owned about 0.89% of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at $609,000.

Get SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF alerts:

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPWO stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. SP Funds S&P World has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Profile

The SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (SPWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P DM Ex-U.S. & EM 50/50 Shariah index. The fund tracks an index of 500 Sharia-compliant companies from developed and emerging markets outside the US. Holdings are modified market cap-weighted SPWO was launched on Dec 19, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:SPWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P World (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.