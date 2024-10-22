Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $583,000 Stock Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 3,239.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,303 shares during the period. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.8% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVII. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at $3,893,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 553,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 618,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 368,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $266,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ SVII traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 762,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

