SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,713 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. 125,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

