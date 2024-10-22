SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,169,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 175,212 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 621,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 73.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,417 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in SSR Mining by 239.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 186,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

