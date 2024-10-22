SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.
SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SSR Mining Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52.
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SSR Mining
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.