StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of HRTG opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $203.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.81 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 4,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 696,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,134,031.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 4,437 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, with a total value of $64,558.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 696,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,134,031.35. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $42,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,072,584 shares in the company, valued at $9,213,496.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 413.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 60,207 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 232,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

