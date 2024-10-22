StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

NYSE TRX opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

