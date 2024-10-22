StockNews.com Upgrades GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to “Strong-Buy”

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GeoPark from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

GeoPark stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.32. GeoPark has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.25.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 60.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 85,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the first quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

