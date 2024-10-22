Sweeney & Michel LLC Has $4 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 362.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,633 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 669.5% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,238. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $36.68 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

