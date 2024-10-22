Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Stephens

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of SNV stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $51.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 127,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

