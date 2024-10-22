TD Securities Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$25.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.89.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

MAG opened at C$24.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.91. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$24.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. Research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 1.2235023 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

