Terra Classic Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $530.99 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $530.99 million and approximately $37.41 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001035 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,708,162,263,288 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

