TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Cut to $143.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $152.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TFI International from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on TFI International from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Get TFI International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $136.20. 411,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,835. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.12. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,583,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $10,118,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.