The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.79.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CI traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,706. The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $350.50 and its 200-day moving average is $343.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

