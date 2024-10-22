The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $52.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other New York Times news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,487,546.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in New York Times by 356.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 129.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 401.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.03. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

