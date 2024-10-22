Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,466 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 941% compared to the average volume of 237 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,783.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at $967,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 11.0 %

AMPX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 683,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,286. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $184.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 327.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.