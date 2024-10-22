Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,620 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 173% compared to the typical volume of 2,429 call options.
SGMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 24,957,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,138,645. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $295.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.
Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.25% and a negative net margin of 2,033.69%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.
