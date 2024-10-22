Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,749,073. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.80 and a one year high of $134.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

