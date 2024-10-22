Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Price Performance

NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,960,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,014,085.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $137,218.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,821.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,254 shares of company stock worth $4,459,596 in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelzoo

Travelzoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.