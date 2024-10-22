Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 170.06% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.
