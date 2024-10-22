Tull Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 166,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.8% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $308,840,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after buying an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $82,572,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

