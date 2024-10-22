U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,081,916. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
